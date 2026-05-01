HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for BDTX Earnings

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX - Free Report) - HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics' Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

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A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.65 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $151.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.38.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 896,853 shares of the company's stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 758,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,830,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,015 shares of the company's stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 401,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc is a precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that selectively target oncogenic proteins bearing tumor-driving mutations. Leveraging its proprietary Genetic Defined Allosteric (GDA) therapeutic platform, the company aims to identify unique allosteric binding sites in mutant proteins and engineer highly selective inhibitors. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Black Diamond applies structure-based drug design and molecular modeling to advance personalized cancer treatments.

The company's development pipeline includes lead candidate BDTX-189, an allosteric inhibitor of mutant HER2, as well as programs directed at clinically relevant EGFR and KRAS mutations.

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