HC Wainwright Lowers Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Price Target to $11.00

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price would suggest a potential upside of 163.79% from the company's current price.

NAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Niagen Bioscience from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Niagen Bioscience has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.67.

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Niagen Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAGE opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.17. Niagen Bioscience has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Niagen Bioscience had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Niagen Bioscience will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niagen Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAGE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company's stock.

Niagen Bioscience Company Profile

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company's patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.

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