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HC Wainwright Lowers Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Price Target to $11.00

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Niagen Bioscience logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright cut its price target on Niagen Bioscience from $12.00 to $11.00, while keeping a buy rating on the stock.
  • Other analysts have also been mixed on NAGE, with Canaccord Genuity lowering its target to $10.00 but maintaining a buy rating, while Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen issued more cautious views. Overall, MarketBeat shows a Moderate Buy consensus with a $14.67 average target.
  • Niagen Bioscience recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.07 EPS, topping estimates of $0.06, on revenue of $31.47 million. The stock opened around $4.17, far below the revised analyst targets.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price would suggest a potential upside of 163.79% from the company's current price.

NAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Niagen Bioscience from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Niagen Bioscience has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAGE opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.17. Niagen Bioscience has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Niagen Bioscience had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Niagen Bioscience will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niagen Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAGE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company's stock.

Niagen Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company's patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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