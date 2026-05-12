HC Wainwright Predicts Annexon's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Annexon in a research note issued on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Annexon's current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07.

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ANNX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Annexon from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANNX

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Annexon has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $930.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Carson acquired 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,511. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $40,118.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,339.15. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,513 shares of company stock worth $165,973. Corporate insiders own 12.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,128,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,823,000 after buying an additional 2,128,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 469,073 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,610,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 2,601,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,299,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,562,000 after buying an additional 2,001,996 shares in the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Annexon

Here are the key news stories impacting Annexon this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its earnings outlook for Annexon (ANNX) across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and quarterly estimates for Q2-Q4 2026. The firm now expects smaller losses in the near term and a shift to profitability by FY2029, which can support sentiment toward the stock. Article source

HC Wainwright raised its earnings outlook for across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and quarterly estimates for Q2-Q4 2026. The firm now expects smaller losses in the near term and a shift to profitability by FY2029, which can support sentiment toward the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The latest earnings update from HC Wainwright follows Annexon’s recent quarterly report, where the company beat EPS estimates, helping reinforce the view that results may be tracking better than expected. Article source

The latest earnings update from HC Wainwright follows Annexon’s recent quarterly report, where the company beat EPS estimates, helping reinforce the view that results may be tracking better than expected. Neutral Sentiment: There was also a GBS awareness-related press item over the weekend, but it did not include a clear business update or material financial catalyst for the shares. Article source

About Annexon

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company's research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon's pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

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