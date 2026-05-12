HC Wainwright Predicts Weaker Earnings for Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Coinbase Global in a report issued on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global's current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coinbase Global's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COIN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.04.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $216.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.06. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 12.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $5,970,285,000 after buying an additional 184,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $1,374,080,000 after acquiring an additional 189,080 shares during the period. Paradigm Operations LP raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 4,262,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $963,912,000 after acquiring an additional 134,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,744,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $574,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,434,200. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,920 in the last 90 days. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Negative Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright slashed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Coinbase from $1.27 to $0.05, signaling a much weaker near-term earnings outlook. Coinbase Global, Inc. estimate update

H.C. Wainwright slashed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Coinbase from $1.27 to $0.05, signaling a much weaker near-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to $0.56 from $1.53, reinforcing concerns that trading or transaction activity may soften. Coinbase Global, Inc. estimate update

The firm also cut its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to $0.56 from $1.53, reinforcing concerns that trading or transaction activity may soften. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS estimates were reduced to $1.30 from $5.19, a major downgrade that could weigh on valuation expectations for COIN stock. Coinbase Global, Inc. estimate update

FY2026 EPS estimates were reduced to $1.30 from $5.19, a major downgrade that could weigh on valuation expectations for COIN stock. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the cuts, H.C. Wainwright still rates Coinbase a Buy and keeps a $310 price target, suggesting the long-term thesis remains intact. Coinbase Global, Inc. estimate update

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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