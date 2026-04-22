HC Wainwright Upgrades Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) to Strong-Buy

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Strive in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Strive in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Strive to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Strive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strive from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASST

Strive Price Performance

Shares of ASST opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Strive has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $268.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 15.29.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($4.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Strive had a negative net margin of 7,335.00% and a negative return on equity of 122.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strive will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Strive

In other Strive news, CFO Benjamin Pham purchased 6,214 shares of Strive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,084.84. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 6,214 shares in the company, valued at $50,084.84. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASST. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Strive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,593,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of Strive by 4,028.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 35,250,000 shares of the company's stock worth $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,147,300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Strive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,375,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Strive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,296,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Strive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,481,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company's stock.

About Strive

Asset Entities, Inc NASDAQ: ASST is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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