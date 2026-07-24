Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price Up 4.2% Following Strong Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
HCA Healthcare logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HCA Healthcare shares rose 4.2% after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with the stock trading as high as $392.13.
  • The company posted earnings of $7.59 per share, slightly above analyst estimates of $7.56, while revenue came in at $20.23 billion versus expectations of $19.76 billion.
  • Revenue increased 8.7% year over year, and the results helped reinforce generally positive Wall Street sentiment, with analysts maintaining a Moderate Buy consensus rating.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $392.13 and last traded at $392.2950. Approximately 195,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,321,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.50.

The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $369.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $483.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,328,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $387.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in HCA Healthcare Right Now?

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines