Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the company's current price.

HR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

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Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 374,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,365. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The business had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,547,056.80. This represents a 13.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,953 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Further Reading

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