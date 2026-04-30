Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.590-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,559. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 20.84%.The firm had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $278.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.78.

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Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,056.80. The trade was a 13.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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