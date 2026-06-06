HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HQY. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $100.00 target price on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.57.

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HealthEquity Stock Up 3.1%

HQY stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.21. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $113.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.33.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $219,510.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,970. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,735. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 13,081 shares of company stock worth $1,193,000 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,956,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,016,000 after purchasing an additional 661,795 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,202,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $601,949,000 after purchasing an additional 613,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 573,283 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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