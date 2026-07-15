Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.40% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.62.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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