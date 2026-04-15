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Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Heineken logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a "strong-buy" to a hold, and several other brokers have trimmed ratings, though MarketBeat's consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" (2 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 5 Hold).
  • HEINY opened at $40.06, inside its 12‑month range of $37.03–$47.63 and slightly below the 50‑day SMA (~$41.91); the company shows modest leverage (debt/equity 0.79) and tight liquidity (current ratio 0.93, quick ratio 0.69).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEINY. Dbs Bank downgraded Heineken from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Heineken to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Heineken from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Heineken

Heineken Stock Up 0.5%

HEINY stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Heineken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. is a global brewing company best known for its flagship Heineken lager and a diversified portfolio of international and local beer brands. The company's activities span brewing, marketing and distribution of beer and cider products, serving on‑trade and off‑trade channels as well as e‑commerce. Heineken combines global brand management with local production through a network of owned breweries, joint ventures and licensed partners to reach consumers across different markets.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world's largest brewers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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