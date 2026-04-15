Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEINY. Dbs Bank downgraded Heineken from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Heineken to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Heineken from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Heineken Stock Up 0.5%

HEINY stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. is a global brewing company best known for its flagship Heineken lager and a diversified portfolio of international and local beer brands. The company's activities span brewing, marketing and distribution of beer and cider products, serving on‑trade and off‑trade channels as well as e‑commerce. Heineken combines global brand management with local production through a network of owned breweries, joint ventures and licensed partners to reach consumers across different markets.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world's largest brewers.

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