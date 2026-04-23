Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HELE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HELE

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $456.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.86. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 102,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,381 shares of the company's stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 653,300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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