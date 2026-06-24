Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares

Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) insider Matteo Arduini sold 4,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $359,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,737.81. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matteo Arduini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $544,961.34.

On Friday, May 15th, Matteo Arduini sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $229,440.00.

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Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE HLIO traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 480,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,222. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $92.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $89.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helios Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,997,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company's stock worth $84,806,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,035,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,038,000 after buying an additional 239,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 68,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 854,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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