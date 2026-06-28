Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Helios Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Get Helios Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLIO

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NYSE HLIO opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.28. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $95.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $544,961.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,023,283.14. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,121. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company's stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Helios Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Helios Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Helios Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here