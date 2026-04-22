Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Earns "Buy" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 270 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.16% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 215 to GBX 230 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Helios Towers has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 250.

Get Helios Towers alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helios Towers

Helios Towers Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of HTWS stock traded down GBX 2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 198.30. 1,054,415 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,049,100. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 170.64. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of GBX 106.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 204. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,940.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tom Greenwood acquired 87,085 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 173 per share, for a total transaction of £150,657.05. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators. Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman. Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Helios Towers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Helios Towers wasn't on the list.

While Helios Towers currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here