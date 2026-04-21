Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 203.40 and last traded at GBX 201, with a volume of 19674775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.20.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Helios Towers from GBX 215 to GBX 230 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 237.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Helios Towers

Helios Towers Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,940.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Helios Towers

In other Helios Towers news, insider Tom Greenwood purchased 87,085 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 per share, for a total transaction of £150,657.05. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators. Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman. Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

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