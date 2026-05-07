Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Trading 15.6% Higher - What's Next?

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236.80 and last traded at GBX 234.92. Approximately 55,596,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 21,611,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.20.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 270 target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 215 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 285 target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 261.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTWS

Helios Towers Trading Up 16.7%

The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,940.69. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.94.

Insider Activity at Helios Towers

In other Helios Towers news, insider Tom Greenwood bought 87,085 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 per share, for a total transaction of £150,657.05. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company's stock.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators. Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman. Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

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