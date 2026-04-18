Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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Helix BioPharma Stock Down 0.5%

Helix BioPharma Corp. ( TSE:HBP Get Free Report )'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88 and traded as high as C$1.99. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 1,411 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.18. The firm has a market cap of C$151.99 million, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma is an oncology company that innovates from strength to bring near-term solutions for today's hardest-to-treat cancers. The Company's pipeline is led by Tumor Defense Breaker¿ L-DOS47, a clinical-stage antibody-enzyme conjugate designed to prime CEACAM6-expressing tumors for increased sensitivity to therapy and augment the effectiveness of today's front-running anti-cancer treatments. L-DOS47 has completed Phase Ib studies in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and shares its CEACAM6-targeting foundation with Helix's next-generation bi-specific antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), currently in discovery.

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