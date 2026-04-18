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Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Helix BioPharma logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Helix BioPharma's stock crossed above its 50-day moving average (50-day = C$1.88) and traded as high as C$1.99, with the last trade at C$1.99 on volume of 1,411 shares.
  • The company's fundamentals show a market cap of C$151.99M, a negative P/E (-33.17), high debt-to-equity (2.34) and a very low current ratio (0.04), indicating leverage and near-term liquidity risks.
  • Helix is an oncology developer whose lead candidate, L-DOS47, is an antibody-enzyme conjugate that completed Phase Ib in NSCLC, and the firm is developing next-generation bi-specific ADCs.
  • Five stocks we like better than Helix BioPharma.

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88 and traded as high as C$1.99. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 1,411 shares trading hands.

Helix BioPharma Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.18. The firm has a market cap of C$151.99 million, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helix BioPharma is an oncology company that innovates from strength to bring near-term solutions for today's hardest-to-treat cancers. The Company's pipeline is led by Tumor Defense Breaker¿ L-DOS47, a clinical-stage antibody-enzyme conjugate designed to prime CEACAM6-expressing tumors for increased sensitivity to therapy and augment the effectiveness of today's front-running anti-cancer treatments. L-DOS47 has completed Phase Ib studies in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and shares its CEACAM6-targeting foundation with Helix's next-generation bi-specific antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), currently in discovery.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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