Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 1478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecom Organization Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.15.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.97%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.33 million.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA OTCMKTS: HLTOY, also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece's state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

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