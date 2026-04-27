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Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Hellenic Telecom Organization logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week high at $10.80 on Monday, supported by analyst optimism—Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and the consensus rating is "Buy."
  • Quarterly results beat expectations: EPS $0.23 vs. $0.12 expected and revenue $1.08B vs. $853.3M expected, with a strong ROE of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.97%.
  • Valuation and balance-sheet snapshot: market cap $8.8B, PE 15.31 and low beta (0.15), while liquidity ratios are tight (quick ratio 0.64, current ratio 0.65) and debt-to-equity is modest at 0.17.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hellenic Telecom Organization.

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 1478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecom Organization Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.15.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.97%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.33 million.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA OTCMKTS: HLTOY, also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece's state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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