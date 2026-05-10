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Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Hellenic Telecom Organization logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hellenic Telecom Organization reported quarterly EPS of $0.22, which missed analysts’ estimate by $0.01.
  • The company’s revenue came in above expectations at $1.01 billion versus the consensus estimate of $982.6 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remained positive, with Morgan Stanley reaffirming an “overweight” rating and the stock carrying an average Buy rating.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hellenic Telecom Organization.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.60 million. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.97%.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.22. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLTOY

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA OTCMKTS: HLTOY, also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece's state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

See Also

Earnings History for Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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