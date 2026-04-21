Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hellenic Telecom Organization currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecom Organization Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.15.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.33 million. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.97%.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA OTCMKTS: HLTOY, also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece's state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

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