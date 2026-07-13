Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $52.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hemab Therapeutics traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 41506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COAG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hemab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hemab Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.40.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COAG

Insider Activity at Hemab Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $1,536,844.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,444,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $160,987,032.26. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,970,541 shares of company stock worth $55,459,603 in the last ninety days.

Hemab Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $28.51.

Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($23.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Hemab Therapeutics

Hemab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for people with serious bleeding and thrombotic disorders. The company's research is centered on treatments designed to address diseases of the blood and coagulation system, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients who may not be adequately served by existing options.

Hemab's pipeline includes drug candidates aimed at rare hematologic conditions, including factor XI-related approaches and other programs in inherited bleeding disorders.

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