Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG) Trading Down 3.8% - Should You Sell?

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.52 and last traded at $41.67. Approximately 7,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 268,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COAG shares. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hemab Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hemab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hemab Therapeutics from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Report on Hemab Therapeutics

Hemab Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The stock's 50 day moving average is $28.99.

Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($23.98) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,149,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,683,728. This trade represents a 77.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,970,541 shares of company stock valued at $55,459,603.

Hemab Therapeutics Company Profile

Hemab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for people with serious bleeding and thrombotic disorders. The company's research is centered on treatments designed to address diseases of the blood and coagulation system, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients who may not be adequately served by existing options.

Hemab's pipeline includes drug candidates aimed at rare hematologic conditions, including factor XI-related approaches and other programs in inherited bleeding disorders.

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