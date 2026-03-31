Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.33 and traded as high as C$2.92. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 309,474 shares trading hands.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts: Sign Up

Hemisphere Energy Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a market cap of C$268.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009. Hemisphere Energy Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hemisphere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hemisphere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Hemisphere Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here