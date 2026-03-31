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Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Hemisphere Energy logo with Energy background
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Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.33 and traded as high as C$2.92. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 309,474 shares trading hands.

Hemisphere Energy Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a market cap of C$268.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009. Hemisphere Energy Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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