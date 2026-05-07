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Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Henderson Far East Income logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Henderson Far East Income hit a new intraday 52-week high of GBX 275 (last at GBX 268.62) on Thursday with ~57,518 shares traded and is trading above its 50-day (GBX 256.08) and 200-day (GBX 248.44) moving averages.
  • Attractive fundamentals: The fund has a market cap of £537.21m, a very low P/E of 3.72, reported quarterly EPS of GBX 8.69, a return on equity of 28.74% and an unusually high net margin of 92.44% on revenue of GBX 1,998m for the quarter.
  • Investment focus: The company seeks high dividends and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of securities across the Asia Pacific region, including Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian markets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Henderson Far East Income.

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 and last traded at GBX 268.62, with a volume of 57518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.44. The company has a market capitalization of £537.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Henderson Far East Income had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 92.44%.The company had revenue of GBX 1,998 million for the quarter.

About Henderson Far East Income

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Henderson Far East Income Right Now?

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