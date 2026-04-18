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Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Henderson Land Development logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Technical breach: Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) shares slipped below their 50‑day moving average on Friday, trading as low as $3.8168 and last at $3.86 versus a 50‑day MA of $4.01 (volume 11,964); the 200‑day MA is $3.81.
  • Analyst sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from "sell" to "buy" on Feb. 18, and MarketBeat shows one Strong Buy and one Buy rating for an average rating of "Strong Buy."
  • Company profile: HLDCY is a Hong Kong property developer founded in 1976 by Lee Shau‑kee, focusing on property development, investment, leasing and management.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $3.8168. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 11,964 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Henderson Land Development from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Land Development OTCMKTS: HLDCY is a Hong Kong-based property developer and investment company with a long track record in the real estate sector. Founded in 1976 by Lee Shau-kee, the company's core activities center on the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and retail properties. Its business model combines land acquisition and development with the ongoing management of investment properties to generate recurring rental income alongside project sales.

The company undertakes a range of property-related services, including property development, property investment, construction coordination and property management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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