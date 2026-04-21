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Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Shares Down 0.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Henderson Smaller Companies logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) shares fell 0.4% to GBX 886 on Tuesday, with trading volume at 355,490 shares—up 92% versus the average session volume.
  • The fund has a market cap of £504.97M and a high valuation (P/E 76.18), while liquidity metrics are weak (quick ratio 0.20, current ratio 0.22) and leverage is elevated (debt-to-equity 15.00).
  • Most recent results (Jan. 28) showed EPS GBX 12.59, a high net margin 46.56% but a very low return on equity 0.92%, highlighting mixed profitability signals.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Henderson Smaller Companies.

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 886 and last traded at GBX 886. 355,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 185,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890.

Henderson Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of £504.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 866.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 867.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.00.

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 12.59 EPS for the quarter. Henderson Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 46.56%.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Company's investment objective is to maximize shareholders' total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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