Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Shares Down 0.4% - What's Next?

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 886 and last traded at GBX 886. 355,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 185,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890.

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Henderson Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of £504.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 866.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 867.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.00.

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 12.59 EPS for the quarter. Henderson Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 46.56%.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Company's investment objective is to maximize shareholders' total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

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