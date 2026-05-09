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Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Henkel AG & Co. logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Henkel AG & Co. shares fell below their 50-day moving average on Friday, trading as low as $17.70 before last changing hands at $17.77.
  • Barclays downgraded the stock from “strong-buy” to “hold,” contributing to a more cautious analyst stance on the company.
  • Despite the downgrade, MarketBeat data still shows a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” for Henkel AG & Co., with the stock also showing relatively modest leverage and liquidity ratios.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and traded as low as $17.70. Henkel AG & Co. shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 100,813 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded Henkel AG & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on HENKY

Henkel AG & Co. Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Henkel AG & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a German multinational company headquartered in Düsseldorf that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and industrial products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel, the company has grown into a diversified chemical and consumer goods group organized around three global business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. Henkel serves industrial clients as well as retail and professional consumers through a combination of branded consumer products and business-to-business solutions.

The Adhesive Technologies unit supplies adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial applications and is a major supplier to sectors such as automotive, electronics and packaging; its portfolio includes well-known product families such as Loctite.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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