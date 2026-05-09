Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and traded as low as $17.70. Henkel AG & Co. shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 100,813 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded Henkel AG & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on HENKY

Henkel AG & Co. Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Henkel AG & Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a German multinational company headquartered in Düsseldorf that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and industrial products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel, the company has grown into a diversified chemical and consumer goods group organized around three global business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. Henkel serves industrial clients as well as retail and professional consumers through a combination of branded consumer products and business-to-business solutions.

The Adhesive Technologies unit supplies adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial applications and is a major supplier to sectors such as automotive, electronics and packaging; its portfolio includes well-known product families such as Loctite.

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