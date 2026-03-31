Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Shares of Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 295,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session's volume of 130,524 shares.The stock last traded at $3.6250 and had previously closed at $3.55.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HNNMY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Hennes & Mauritz to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays lowered Hennes & Mauritz from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Dnb Carnegie downgraded shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hennes & Mauritz

Hennes & Mauritz Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts expect that Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hennes & Mauritz

Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women's clothing store called Hennes ("hers") in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.

H&M's core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.

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