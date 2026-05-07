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Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Hennessy Advisors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Hennessy Advisors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable June 4 to shareholders of record on May 21 (ex-dividend date May 21), implying a yield of about 6.1%.
  • The firm missed quarterly estimates, reporting EPS of $0.24 vs. $0.33 expected and revenue of $8.13M vs. $9.61M, while posting a 9.33% ROE and a 26.52% net margin.
  • HNNA trades around $9.91 with a one-year range of $8.90–$13.19, a market cap of about $78.2M, a P/E of 8.69, and 50-/200-day moving averages near $9.8.
  • Interested in Hennessy Advisors? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

HNNA stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Hennessy Advisors has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 26.52%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 million.

About Hennessy Advisors

(Get Free Report)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an investment advisory firm specializing in the management of closed-end and open-end funds, as well as separate account strategies. Serving as the investment adviser to a family of publicly traded closed-end funds and a series of mutual funds, the company focuses on generating income and total return for its shareholders by deploying a range of equity and fixed-income strategies. Hennessy Advisors is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and operates under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

The firm's product lineup includes multiple closed-end funds that invest in U.S.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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