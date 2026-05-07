Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

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Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

HNNA stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Hennessy Advisors has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 26.52%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 million.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an investment advisory firm specializing in the management of closed-end and open-end funds, as well as separate account strategies. Serving as the investment adviser to a family of publicly traded closed-end funds and a series of mutual funds, the company focuses on generating income and total return for its shareholders by deploying a range of equity and fixed-income strategies. Hennessy Advisors is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and operates under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

The firm's product lineup includes multiple closed-end funds that invest in U.S.

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