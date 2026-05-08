Henry Boot's (BOOT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 226 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Henry Boot from GBX 326 to GBX 230 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 228.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Boot

Henry Boot Stock Up 1.2%

BOOT stock opened at GBX 171 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 180.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 203.99. The stock has a market cap of £229.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.31. Henry Boot has a 1-year low of GBX 162 and a 1-year high of GBX 249.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 15.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Henry Boot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Boot will post 18.2106097 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 10,032 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 per share, for a total transaction of £17,455.68. Also, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 173 per share, with a total value of £27,680. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot is one of the UK's leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses - and we've been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we're renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group - which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link. Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

Further Reading

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