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Hensoldt (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Hensoldt logo with background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down premarket, opening at $8.83 versus a prior close of $9.49 and last trading at $8.80, representing about a 3.0% drop on light volume (1,696 shares).
  • Analysts have been upgrading the stock, including Jefferies boosting Hensoldt to a "strong-buy"; overall consensus from seven analysts averages to a "Buy" (three Strong Buy, one Buy, three Hold).
  • The stock is trading well below its technicals, with the 50-day moving average at $16.22 and the 200-day at $36.62, indicating a significant gap below recent longer-term price levels.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Hensoldt AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $8.83. Hensoldt shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 1,696 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAGHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hensoldt from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Hensoldt from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hensoldt from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAGHY

Hensoldt Stock Down 3.0%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

About Hensoldt

(Get Free Report)

Hensoldt AG OTCMKTS: HAGHY is a Germany-based defense and security electronics company specializing in sensor solutions for military and civilian applications. Formed in 2017 through the spin-off of Airbus Defence and Space’s electronics division, Hensoldt has established itself as a leading provider of radar, optronics, electronic warfare systems, and command-and-control solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans airborne and naval radar systems, electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) reconnaissance payloads, self-protection suites for aircraft and land vehicles, as well as integrated mission systems for surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

Headquartered in Taufkirchen, near Munich, Hensoldt serves a global customer base that includes armed forces, governmental agencies, and critical infrastructure operators across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

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