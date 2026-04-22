Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Citizens Jmp

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target suggests a potential upside of 39.99% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTGC. UBS Group cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Hercules Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.04.

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Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 63.80%.The business had revenue of $133.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $141.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,981.71. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Meyer acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 448,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,427,764.49. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 117,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,620. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company's investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

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