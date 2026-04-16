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Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Heritage Media logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Heritage Media saw short interest decline by 18.7% to 8,080 shares as of March 31, leaving reported short interest at 0.0% of shares and a days-to-cover ratio of 0.1.
  • Shares opened at $0.25 with a market cap of $159.4 million and a 52-week range of $0.16–$2.57.
  • In its most recent quarter (announced March 16) the company reported a loss of ($0.05) EPS on revenue of $22.37 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Heritage Media.

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,080 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 9,944 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,652 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heritage Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OLVI opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Heritage Media has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter.

Heritage Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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