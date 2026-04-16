Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,080 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 9,944 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,652 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

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Heritage Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OLVI opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Heritage Media has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter.

Heritage Media Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

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