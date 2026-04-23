Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Shares of Hermes International SA - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 215,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session's volume of 82,716 shares.The stock last traded at $195.06 and had previously closed at $193.45.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HESAY. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hermes International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Hermes International

Hermes International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.52.

About Hermes International

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world's most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

Further Reading

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