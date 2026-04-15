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Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Hermes International logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — HESAY opened at $192.80 after closing at $208.7050 and last traded near $192.31, trading well below its 50‑day ($220.36) and 200‑day ($238.63) moving averages.
  • Analyst views are mixed: recent upgrades to Buy/Strong‑Buy by Jefferies, Kepler and HSBC contrast with a Zacks downgrade to Strong Sell, leaving a MarketBeat average rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • Fundamentals show strong liquidity and low leverage, with a quick ratio of 4.19, current ratio of 4.99 and debt‑to‑equity of 0.11, while the company remains a high‑end luxury goods maker.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Hermes International SA - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $208.7050, but opened at $192.80. Hermes International shares last traded at $192.3120, with a volume of 17,142 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HESAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HESAY

Hermes International Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $220.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Hermes International

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world's most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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