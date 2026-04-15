Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Hermes International SA - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $208.7050, but opened at $192.80. Hermes International shares last traded at $192.3120, with a volume of 17,142 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HESAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HESAY

Hermes International Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $220.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Hermes International

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world's most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

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