Hermes International SA - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermes International SA - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,789 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 11,894 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,897 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

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Hermes International Stock Down 7.7%

OTCMKTS:HESAY traded down $16.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.58. The stock had a trading volume of 123,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,510. The business's 50 day moving average is $220.36 and its 200 day moving average is $238.63. Hermes International has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $294.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HESAY. Zacks Research downgraded Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hermes International

About Hermes International

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world's most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

Further Reading

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