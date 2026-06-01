Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Hewlett Packard Enterprise NYSE: HPE reported what executives described as a record fiscal 2026 second quarter, with revenue and earnings exceeding the company’s outlook and management raising its full-year financial targets on stronger demand across networking, cloud and AI.

President and Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri said HPE delivered “record-breaking results” and cited progress integrating Juniper Networks, as well as benefits from the company’s Catalyst cost-saving initiative. Revenue reached $10.7 billion, up 40% year over year, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share rose 108% to $0.79, above the high end of HPE’s guidance. The company generated $915 million in free cash flow during the quarter, an improvement of $1.8 billion from the prior-year period.

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Neri said demand was stronger than revenue growth, with orders more than doubling and producing a record company backlog. He attributed the momentum to customer investments in agentic AI, AI inferencing, compute infrastructure modernization, growth in unstructured storage data and private cloud adoption for AI.

“Customer investments in agentic AI and AI inferencing accelerated,” Neri said. “We also saw broad-based demand strength across the portfolio.”

HPE Raises Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Chief Financial Officer Marie Myers said HPE is increasing its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook by more than 40%, citing strong second-quarter performance, a large backlog, favorable industry trends and improving visibility into demand. HPE now expects fiscal 2026 non-GAAP EPS of $3.35 to $3.45, with GAAP EPS of $2.42 to $2.52. The company also raised its free cash flow outlook to at least $3.5 billion, up from at least $2 billion previously.

For fiscal 2026, HPE now expects consolidated revenue growth of 29% to 33% on a reported basis, or high teens on a normalized basis. The company also expects consolidated operating profit growth of 80% to 85% on a reported basis.

For the third quarter, Myers guided for revenue of $11.5 billion to $12.1 billion, non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 to $0.93 and GAAP EPS of $0.84 to $0.89. She said the outlook reflects strong demand, elevated pricing and improved AI systems revenue.

HPE also provided an initial fiscal 2027 framework. Myers said the company expects consolidated revenue growth of 8% to 12%, operating margins of 12% to 16%, EPS growth of 12% to 16% and free cash flow of at least $4.5 billion. She said HPE now expects to reach its 2x net leverage goal by the end of fiscal 2026, one year ahead of schedule, and then return at least 75% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Networking Benefits From Juniper Integration

HPE’s networking segment generated $2.7 billion in revenue, up double digits on a normalized basis, with orders growing significantly faster than revenue. Neri said the Juniper integration is ahead of schedule and that the combined portfolio is strengthening HPE’s market position.

The company reported strength in campus and branch networking, networks for AI and security. Campus and branch orders reached a record high, growing in the upper-20% range on a normalized basis, while enterprise data center switching orders increased nearly 20%. Security orders grew in the mid-teens, and routing orders rose nearly 30% on a normalized basis.

Neri highlighted customer wins, including Lowe’s, which selected HPE’s Mist AI platform and HPE EdgeConnect SD-WAN as part of a technology transformation across more than 1,750 stores. He also cited the U.K. Ministry of Justice as an early adopter of HPE’s self-driving network capabilities, saying the agency reduced incidents seen by its network operations center by approximately 75% after deploying HPE solutions.

Myers said networking operating margin was 21.6%, in line with guidance. She said margins are expected to improve in the second half and beyond as Juniper synergies ramp. HPE raised its cumulative fiscal 2026 networks-for-AI order target to at least $2 billion.

Cloud and AI Revenue Rises 23%

HPE’s Cloud and AI segment reported revenue of $7.7 billion, up 23%, driven by traditional server orders, AI systems demand, Alletra MP storage, private cloud and GreenLake software and services. Neri said traditional server orders increased triple digits as customers modernize compute infrastructure and invest in AI inferencing.

AI systems orders totaled $1.8 billion in the quarter, bringing cumulative AI systems bookings to $16.4 billion. HPE entered the third quarter with $5.9 billion in AI systems backlog, which Neri said was primarily made up of enterprise and sovereign orders. Myers said AI systems demand was more balanced and broad-based during the quarter, expanding beyond AI server factories into areas such as orchestration, data movement and agentic AI.

Storage revenue grew 2%, and HPE said Alletra MP orders and revenue grew triple digits year over year. Neri said the company recently expanded the Alletra MP platform with file storage and agentic AIOps capabilities, extending it into the unstructured data market.

HPE also reported continued growth for its GreenLake platform. Neri said the company ended the quarter with approximately 50,000 GreenLake customers managing more than 6.7 million systems, up from 5.3 million a year earlier. He said net retention for HPE GreenLake services remained near 110%.

Cost Savings, Cash Flow and Capital Returns

Myers said HPE is ahead of plan on both Catalyst savings and Juniper-related synergies. At quarter-end, the company had just over 65,000 employees, which Myers said was the lowest level for the combined company and reflected a decline of more than 9% since the programs began.

She said workforce transformation continues to drive most of the Catalyst savings, while GenAI-enabled process simplification now accounts for nearly 20% of fiscal 2026 initiative savings. HPE is also rationalizing its global lab footprint by more than two-thirds and reducing its contractor base and supply chain customer service by more than 90% through targeted consolidation.

Operating cash flow was $1.4 billion in the quarter, and free cash flow totaled $915 million. HPE returned $343 million to shareholders, including $189 million in dividends and $154 million through share repurchases. Myers said HPE refinanced $2 billion of debt, received approximately $1.4 billion in gross proceeds after closing previously announced H3C transactions, and used cash on hand to retire its term loan. She said those actions are expected to reduce annual net interest expense by approximately $75 million.

Management Sees No Demand Pull-In

During the question-and-answer session, analysts asked whether stronger orders reflected customers pulling forward purchases because of component inflation or supply concerns. Neri said HPE has “no evidence” of pull-ins, double booking or cancellations.

Neri said the company’s pipeline remains multiples of its current backlog, supporting management’s confidence in its fiscal 2026 guidance and fiscal 2027 framework. He acknowledged supply constraints across areas such as memory, storage and networking components, and said HPE’s outlook factors in known supply availability.

“There is no incremental supply in 2026 at this point in time unless somebody cancels something,” Neri said. For fiscal 2027, he added that if supply improves, demand momentum could create upside, but he does not expect supply availability or elevated costs to change significantly early in the year.

Neri closed the call by saying HPE’s portfolio is “the strongest it has ever been” and that the Juniper acquisition has become a source of shareholder value creation. The company plans to provide additional updates at HPE Discover in Las Vegas and later this fall at a dedicated Networking Investor Day.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise NYSE: HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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