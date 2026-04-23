Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Hexagon had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

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Hexagon Stock Up 1.3%

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 56,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hexagon has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Hexagon in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexagon has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hexagon

About Hexagon

Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.

The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.

Further Reading

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