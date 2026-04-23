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Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Hexagon logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q2 EPS miss: Hexagon reported EPS of $0.08 versus the $0.11 consensus (a $0.03 shortfall), with a net margin of 11.26% and return on equity of 10.86%.
  • Shares traded up ~1.3% to $11.23 on Thursday on light volume (56,795 shares vs. a 534,312 average); the stock carries a market cap of $30.13 billion and a P/E of 46.77, with a 52-week range of $9.19–$12.85.
  • Analyst view: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "Hold" and the consensus per MarketBeat is an average rating of "Hold" (1 Buy, 3 Hold).
  • Interested in Hexagon? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Hexagon had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Hexagon Stock Up 1.3%

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 56,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hexagon has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Hexagon in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexagon has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hexagon

About Hexagon

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.

The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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