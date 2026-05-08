HgCapital Trust's (HGT) "Underperform" Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports.

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HgCapital Trust Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of HGT stock opened at GBX 365.58 on Friday. HgCapital Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 345 and a 12-month high of GBX 530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 389.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 448.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.44.

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The investment trust reported GBX 3.13 earnings per share for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 88.67%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of +58 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses. Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.430 employees, including >250 investment and other professional executives, supported by a network of portfolio partners, all of them seasoned senior managers from across industry, who work with the management teams of the companies in which we are invested to create value for shareholders. At the centre of this network, Hg builds and shares knowledge and expertise by facilitating the active collaboration of management teams across sector clusters and geographies. HgT's funds are invested pro rata alongside those of Hg's other institutional clients.

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