Free Trial
→ Satellite Images Spot Potential $10 Trillion Discovery (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

HgCapital Trust's (HGT) "Underperform" Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
HgCapital Trust logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group has reiterated an "Underperform" rating on HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT).
  • Shares opened at GBX 365.58 and were down about 1.3%, trading nearer their 12‑month low (GBX 345) than high (GBX 530) with a 50‑day MA of GBX 389.15 versus a 200‑day MA of GBX 448.53; market cap is £1.66bn and P/E is 17.01.
  • HgCapital Trust reported quarterly EPS of GBX 3.13, a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 88.67%, and the trust invests in a portfolio of over 58 private software and business‑services companies supported by Hg's operational expertise.
  • Interested in HgCapital Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports.

HgCapital Trust Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of HGT stock opened at GBX 365.58 on Friday. HgCapital Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 345 and a 12-month high of GBX 530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 389.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 448.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.44.

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The investment trust reported GBX 3.13 earnings per share for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 88.67%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of +58 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses. Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.430 employees, including >250 investment and other professional executives, supported by a network of portfolio partners, all of them seasoned senior managers from across industry, who work with the management teams of the companies in which we are invested to create value for shareholders. At the centre of this network, Hg builds and shares knowledge and expertise by facilitating the active collaboration of management teams across sector clusters and geographies. HgT's funds are invested pro rata alongside those of Hg's other institutional clients.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in HgCapital Trust Right Now?

Before you consider HgCapital Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HgCapital Trust wasn't on the list.

While HgCapital Trust currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines