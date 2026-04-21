Highwoods Properties (HIW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.1275 per share and revenue of $209.0550 million for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.680 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.08 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts: Sign Up

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.05. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties's dividend payout ratio is 136.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,343,000 after buying an additional 359,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3,696.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 324,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315,631 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3,086.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 314,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,540,888 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 275,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,613,516 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,164,000 after purchasing an additional 264,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company's portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Highwoods Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Highwoods Properties wasn't on the list.

While Highwoods Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here