Highwoods Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 289.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

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Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 20.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company's portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

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