Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 19,920 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $73,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.96 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.40%. Highwoods Properties's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Highwoods Properties's payout ratio is presently 149.25%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded NYSE: HIW, fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

