Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,480 and last traded at GBX 2,470, with a volume of 155278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,410.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HILS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,750 price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,760 price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,625 to GBX 2,930 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hill & Smith has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,813.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,265.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,225.21.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 132.20 EPS for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 17.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill & Smith PLC will post 129.1287386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hill & Smith

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation. Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value. Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

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