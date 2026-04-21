Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $2.9425 billion for the quarter. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The firm's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $342.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.14 and a 200 day moving average of $291.32. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $344.75.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $299.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $329.55.

Get Our Latest Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here