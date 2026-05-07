Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.086-0.103 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.3 million-$242.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.5 million.

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Himax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 2.03. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HIMX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Himax Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Himax Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,534 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

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