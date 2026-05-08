Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 4,286,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session's volume of 2,783,197 shares.The stock last traded at $18.7080 and had previously closed at $16.03.

The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Himax Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.086-0.103 EPS.

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Key Himax Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Himax Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat revenue and EPS estimates (Q1 revenue $199.0M vs. $195M est.; GAAP EPS $0.05 vs. $0.03 est.), with gross margin at the high end of guidance — market interpreted this as confirmation of operating resilience. Himax Q1 Results & Guidance (GlobeNewswire)

Q1 results beat revenue and EPS estimates (Q1 revenue $199.0M vs. $195M est.; GAAP EPS $0.05 vs. $0.03 est.), with gross margin at the high end of guidance — market interpreted this as confirmation of operating resilience. Positive Sentiment: Raised Q2 guidance is materially above consensus: revenue guided +10–13% QoQ and EPS guided $0.086–$0.103 (consensus ~$0.060); gross margin expected ~32% — this outlook is the primary catalyst for renewed buying interest. Q2 Guidance (GlobeNewswire)

Raised Q2 guidance is materially above consensus: revenue guided +10–13% QoQ and EPS guided $0.086–$0.103 (consensus ~$0.060); gross margin expected ~32% — this outlook is the primary catalyst for renewed buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Company declared a cash dividend (25.2¢ per ADS, payable July 10) and described it as a 100% payout for FY2025 — boosts investor yield appeal and signals confidence in cash flow. Dividend Announcement (GlobeNewswire)

Company declared a cash dividend (25.2¢ per ADS, payable July 10) and described it as a 100% payout for FY2025 — boosts investor yield appeal and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Heavy bullish derivatives activity — large spike in call buying (21,671 calls, ~330% above average) — suggests traders are positioning for further upside into or after the print. (Source: market options flow reports)

Heavy bullish derivatives activity — large spike in call buying (21,671 calls, ~330% above average) — suggests traders are positioning for further upside into or after the print. (Source: market options flow reports) Neutral Sentiment: Broad media and retail coverage is amplifying the move, with stories framing Himax as benefiting from AI/wearables and photonics opportunities — this can extend momentum but may be narrative-driven. MSN Coverage

Broad media and retail coverage is amplifying the move, with stories framing Himax as benefiting from AI/wearables and photonics opportunities — this can extend momentum but may be narrative-driven. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on product cadence (automotive, WiseEye AI, smart glasses) — useful for verifying sustainability of guided growth. Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on product cadence (automotive, WiseEye AI, smart glasses) — useful for verifying sustainability of guided growth. Negative Sentiment: Revenue is still down 7.5% YoY and EPS declined versus the prior year (Q1 2025 EPS $0.11) — underlying demand weakness and macro headwinds remain a risk if guidance execution slips. Yahoo Finance Q1 Coverage

Revenue is still down 7.5% YoY and EPS declined versus the prior year (Q1 2025 EPS $0.11) — underlying demand weakness and macro headwinds remain a risk if guidance execution slips. Negative Sentiment: Elevated short-term expectations increase the risk of a sharp pullback if Q2 execution or product ramps (automotive/AI chips, smart glasses) disappoint. (Market reaction has already priced in much of the upbeat guidance.)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIMX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Himax Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Himax Technologies

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,534 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company's stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 17.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 2.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

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