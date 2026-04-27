Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 5.8% - Here's Why

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.3910. Approximately 1,422,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,469,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Himax Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIMX

Himax Technologies Stock Down 5.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.28%.The company had revenue of $203.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 127.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 134,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company's stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

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