Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $15.43. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $16.9770, with a volume of 9,543,587 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Himax Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.086-0.103 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Himax Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Himax Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 134,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company's stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 2.03.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

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