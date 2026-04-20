Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 36,922 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $956,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 281,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,300,355.30. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,005 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $501,079.15.

On Monday, April 6th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 3,975 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $79,420.50.

On Friday, March 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,217 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $219,088.09.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,067 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $275,092.78.

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Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 7.6%

HIMS stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.01. 69,081,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,160,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.86.

View Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company's stock worth $609,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,153,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 62.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,409 shares of the company's stock worth $235,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,004 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $87,372,000. Finally, Marex Group plc increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 2,419,518 shares of the company's stock worth $78,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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